Elaine Burress, 68, of Mariah Hill passed away Monday September 16th at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville. Elaine was born on December 5, 1955 in Huntingburg to James and Rita (Wagner) Jochim. She was untied in marriage to David Burress on June 5, 1976 at Lincoln Memorial.

Elaine was a very active member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mary Help of Christians Church and a member of the Ladies Sodality. She retired from Masterbrand Inc. after 40 years.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, David Burress. Two sons, Ryan Burgess of Greencastle, and Kristopher Burress of Mariah Hill. Two grandsons, Gunner and Keaton Burress. Two sisters, Joyce (Lee) Phillips of Ferdinand and Janet Daniels of Evansville. Two brothers, Mike Jochim and Paul (Paula) Jochim both of Mariah Hill. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday September 20, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT in Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. Visitation will be at the church on Friday beginning at 8:00 AM CDT until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chemo Buddies, Deaconess Chancellor Center for Oncology, or the Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Newburgh Cancer Care And Hematology. Online, chemobuddies.org, deaconess.com, and stvincentevansville.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.