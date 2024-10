John D. Lawson, age 62, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at home.

John was born in Bloomington, Indiana, on November, 29, 1961, to Jackie and Theda (Hampton) Lawson.

He was a truck driver and previously drove for Nancy Baer trucking for many years.

John enjoyed spending time with his dogs.

Surviving are one daughter, January Whittaker, Bedford, IN, three sons, John (Lynde) Lawson, Maui, HI, Justin Lawson, and life partner, Lauren Harter, Jasper, IN, and Jordan Lawson, Schnellville, IN, seven grandchildren, one sister, Donna Goad, Bloomington, IN, and one uncle, Steve Lawson, Bloomington, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one sister, Jeannette Williams, and two brothers, Jack Lawson, and his twin brother, Ronnie Lawson.

Private family services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.