Victor J. Mehringer, age 97, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Vic was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 22, 1927, to Antone and Martina (Schitter) Mehringer. He married Caroline Stenftenagel on August 29, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2014.

He was a United States Army Veteran who served in WWII in Germany.

He was a lifetime farmer.

Vic was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, V.F.W. Post #673, American Legion Post #147, Ireland Sportsman Club, and Ireland K of C.

He had played baseball for the Ireland Merchants, was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Indiana Pacer Fan, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Sandy (Stan) Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Cindy Mehringer, Jasper, IN, Phyllis Werne, Jasper, IN, three sons, Randy (Betty) Mehringer, Jasper, IN, Sam (Lisa) Mehringer, Loogootee, IN, Christopher Mehringer, and partner Jim Gibson, Charlotte, TN, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and two sisters, Evelyn Sermersheim, Ireland, IN, and Millie Dick, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are four sisters, Madeline Keusch, Cleopha Sage, Joan Coble and Monica Knies, and six brothers, Ruben, Sylvan, Marvin, Donald, Rich and Tom Mehringer.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Heart-to-Heart Hospice, St. Charles Health Campus and Vic’s caregiver, Susan Flores, for their kind and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Victor J. Mehringer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, St. Charles Health Campus, or to a favorite charity.

