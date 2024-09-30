Yverna Legerme, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Haiti, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Yverna was born in Anse-A-Veau, Haiti, on May 18, 1932, to Lejeune and Leonie (Brunache) Legerme.

In Haiti, she worked as a cook and served people in various international organizations.

She was a member of Haitian Creole Jehovah Witness Congregation in Evansville.

Her passion was cooking and sharing her faith about resurrection and everlasting life in the paradise of Earth. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, and raising her grandchildren.

She is survived by seven children: Marie Marlene Metellus, Marie Enide Joseph, Billy Polycarpe, Marie Carole Polycarpe, Yves Polycarpe, Immacula Beauchard, Nadine Dure, and two sisters: Leone Legerme and Yvette Legerme, one daughter-in-law, three son-in-laws, 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by Barthelemy Polycarpe, and three children: Pierre Polycarpe, Rodrigue Polycarpe and Berthony Polycarpe, three siblings: Abel Legerme, Luc Legerme, and

Lea Legerme.

A funeral service for Yverna Legerme will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (1950 Justin Street, Jasper, Indiana, 47546).

The service can be viewed through ZOOM (ID 758 763 0474, Password: kingdom).

She will later be laid to rest in Haiti.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

