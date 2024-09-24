Actors Community Theatre is proud to present stories from Edgar Allan Poe told in the form of a staged radio drama, complete with live sound effects created live on stage by Foley artists, just like the heyday of American radio programs from the 1940s. Twisted Tales of Poe will feature local actors, including Haley Wright, Alec Lechner, Felicia “Fefe” Evans, Tyler Rust, Dorthy Sibrel, Ve Kellams, Lori Bradley, Brian “Beezer” Schwenk, Shannon Knight, Tan Mayhall, David Griffith, Garrett Hunter, Mateo Nino, Allison Woodruff, Kelly Lechner, Dan Sinkhorn, and Angie Schitter.

The prisoners of Leverett Street Jail, Death Warrant Division, await their fates as three of the doomed souls tell their stories. We then enter the mind of the fourth inmate! Witness “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Black Cat,” and, of course, “The Raven” come to life before your very eyes and ears.

This production of Twisted Tales of Poe is being created by Production Coordinator Jaylin McEwan, Assistant Production Coordinator Kirsten Neukam, Light and Sound Engineer Andy Hoffman, and Foley Artists Liz Book, Patti O’Brien, and Beth Seidl.

Twisted Tales of Poe radio play will be held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Black Box Theatre on October 11th and October 12th, 2024. Tickets are $10 per person, and only 200 total tickets will be sold for both performances. Those attending should enter door #11 located near the loading dock. Doors will open into the Black Box at 7:00 PM EST, with shows starting promptly at 7:30 PM. Show runtime is approximately 80 minutes, with intermission.

Tickets are now available online at https://www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/tickets.

Please be advised that this show contains themes and situations that may not be suitable for young children. Patrons are also advised of the use of fog machines and strobe lighting during these performances.