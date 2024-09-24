Out of more than 1,200 entries from across the U.S. and Canada, Jasper Elementary School has been awarded a $3,000 Whole Kids Garden Grant for 2024 by the Whole Kids Foundation. Established by Whole Foods Market in 2011, the foundation is dedicated to improving children’s health and wellness through better nutrition. Its Edible Education program provides resources to help schools create and maintain educational gardens.

This grant allows Jasper Elementary to transform its outdoor space into a dynamic, hands-on learning environment that connects students with nature, sparks their curiosity, and enhances the existing curriculum. Upon receiving the grant, the school was thrilled to find not only a commemorative plaque but also a collection of ready-made lesson plans and resources. Teachers can now easily integrate the garden into their classroom activities, with one already using it to teach area and perimeter.

The benefits of the garden extend beyond academics. Featuring an infinity walking path, the garden serves as a calming refuge for students, supporting social-emotional development. Students who feel overwhelmed can visit the garden with school social workers, engaging in therapeutic activities like weeding, which helps them open up and express their feelings. The garden also offers a peaceful break for staff, contributing to their well-being.

Jasper Elementary will partner with the Purdue Extension Office to ensure the sustainability and growth of the garden. The Extension Office will assist with educational programming, allowing initiatives such as SuperFood Heroes to incorporate garden-grown produce into lessons.

Looking ahead, the school plans to launch a Garden Club, where students will help maintain the garden and harvest its produce. They also hope to set up a farmstand to share the harvest with the community or partner with Community Chew to donate fresh produce to families in need.

Jasper Elementary is excited about the opportunities this grant provides, and the school community looks forward to seeing the garden become a hub for education, wellness, and community engagement. With support from the Whole Kids Foundation, LAN Construction, community donations, the Purdue Extension Office, and the enthusiastic involvement of students and staff, the school is cultivating a brighter, healthier future for its students and the wider community.