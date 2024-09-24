Kathleen “Kathy” Rose (Kern) Messmer peacefully passed away at her Celestine home at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Kathy was born in Jasper, Indiana on August 31, 1962, to Norbert and Rosetta (Vogler) Kern. Kathy married Alan Ray Messmer in May of 1986. God knew these two needed help, so nine years later He sent them a lifeline, their beloved daughter, Katrina.

Kathy’s work ethic led her to a career in furniture manufacturing. She spent the last twelve years of her life working for Jasper Seating. She looked forward to retiring from her role as a specifications specialist. Kathy was a dedicated Girl Scout leader who touched countless lives through her tireless acts of service, leading with courage and character. Kathy was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and a volunteer with the kitchen crew at the Celestine Community Club. She took great joy in volunteering in her community. Kathy was incredibly grateful for her community’s support during her final months, including help from Celestine Volunteer Fire Department, Celestine Park, Celestine Community Club, Jasper VFW, Knights of Columbus, Braised in a Barn Catering, and Jasper Seating.

Those who will hold Kathy in their hearts forever include her husband, Alan and her daughter Katrina (Benjamin) Vonderschmitt of Dubois. She leaves behind two brothers: Stephen and Gerard, and their families. She also leaves behind her Messmer family members: Joyce and the late Frank Theising, Patricia and the late Don Broeker, William and Roberta Messmer, John and Betty Messmer, Sharon and the late Donald Kluesner, Bonita and Daniel Budde, Fred and Janna Messmer, Mary and Edward Merkley, and Constance and Ron Welp. She is survived by an immeasurable Girl Scout sisterhood, a well-loved herd of cats, and extended family and friends.

During her lifetime, Kathy mourned the loss of her parents: Norbert and Rosetta Kern, and her nephew, Robert Kern. She held the memory of Alan’s son Nathan in her heart.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen “Kathy” Rose Messmer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2024, at St Isadore Parish- St Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the Becher Kluesner downtown chapel and one hour before service at church. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. prior to the Thursday visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kathy’s memory to the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana or the Exotic Feline Rescue Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com