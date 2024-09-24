Charles L. Morgan, 86, of Birdseye, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at his home.

He was born June 18, 1938, in Perry County, to William A. and Lola Catherine (Sandage) Morgan. He married Lulabelle Wright on August 1, 1959. He was a union carpenter and worked for Olinger Construction; volunteered for the Dubois County Emergency Management as a weather spotter. He was a member of Bristow United Pentecostal Church. It was Charles’ favorite pastime spoiling his grandchildren and playing his guitar while his wife, Lulabelle played the piano. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Carl S. Morgan, Michael Wayne Morgan; a granddaughter, Jessica Morgan; siblings, Audrey, Oral, Lee, William Ira, Loretta, Johnny, Eddie and Kathleen.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lulabelle Morgan, a son, Mark Morgan, both of Birdseye; a brother, Carroll (Donna) Morgan; a sister, Carolyn (Stanley) Hurm, two granddaughters, Rebecca and Lily.

Visitation for Charles Morgan will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mentor Cemetery. Pastor Clarence Enmen will officiate the funeral services. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com