Eugene R. “Gene” Seger, age 76, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:50 a.m., on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was born December 7, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Oscar and Rosella (Mendel) Seger; and was united in marriage to Janis Gutgsell on June 4, 1970, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper. Gene was an avid collector Lionel trains and Coca-Cola products. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially going to their ballgames and school performances. He was the owner and operator, along with his brother, of Seger Auto Supply where he retired in 2003. He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg; a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Optimist Club; and served in the Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Gene is survived by his wife, Janis Seger of Huntingburg, Ind.; one daughter, Dr. Renee (Earl) Childress of Mitchell, Ind.; one son, Alexander J. Seger of Mortons Gap, KY; two grandchildren, Eyan (Brittney) Childress and Aspen (fiancé, Hunter Loveless) Childress; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry J. (Jeanie) Seger of Huntingburg.

The public is invited to attend a funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene Seger, which will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. There will be no public visitation. Private family viewing will take place prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com