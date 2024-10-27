In a post recently made to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in regard to a subject leaving the scene of an accident.

The accident took place at approximately 3:10 PM on Friday, October 25th, 2024 on State Road 162, around 1 mile south of Schnellville Road. The vehicle involved was possibly a gray newer model Ford truck.

The subject’s vehicle was traveling northbound on State Road 162 before going left of the center, sideswiping 2 southbound vehicles; a white 2022 GMC truck and a black 2016 GMC SUV. The truck in question did not stop at the scene of either accident and should have damage on the driver’s side.

Anyone who witnessed the accidents or has information in relation to them is urged to contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at 812-482-3522 or submit an anonymous tip by finding the Submit A Tip function within their mobile app.