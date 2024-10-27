David Lee Meyer, 73, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday, October 24th at his home. David was born December 18, 1950, in Huntingburg to Eugene J. and Frances E. (Kunkler) Meyer.

David was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served during the Viet Nam War. He was a lifetime member of both the Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 and the Huntingburg V.F.W. He was also a member of the Huntingburg Eagles. David was a retired Boilermaker from Sterling Company and a Union # 274 member.

Surviving are seven sisters, Nancy (Hermie) Knies of Jasper, Marilyn (Everitt) Schneller of Hagerman, TN., Janie Meyer of Jasper, Connie (Ronnie) Gehlhausen, and Bonnie (Chris) Gehlhausen both of Birdseye, Lisa (Bob) Gehlhausen of Huntingburg, Joni Meyer and spouse Ann of Jasper: one brother, Donald (Helen) Meyer of Newburgh. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Theresa Wehr and Angela Ramsey, a brother Ralph in infancy, and two nephews, Tim Schneller and Bryan Meyer.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday at the church. Ferdinand Legion Post 124 will conduct military services. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.