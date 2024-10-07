From left to right: Sarah Smith and Martha Mitchell – GA, Bella Beckman – Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School, Jillian Troutman – Jasper High School, Maggie Rasche – Southridge High School, Emma LaGrange – Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School, and Rachel Levin – GA

The Jasper DeutscherVerein, Jasper Partnership Commission, and Sister Cities of Jasper, Inc. celebrated their 26th annual German American Day Program on Sunday afternoon, October 6th, with a luncheon and program at KlubHaus61.

The luncheon and program celebrated the contributions made by German immigrants to the life and culture of the United States, and students from Staufen Gymnasium were recognized along with their host families. The students are here as part of the student exchange program with Jasper High School.

As part of the event, area students were asked to participate in an essay contest, stating what their ideal German expedition would be. The winners of the essay contest were:

Emma LaGrange of Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School

Jillian Troutman of Jasper High School

Bella Beckman of Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School

Maggie Rasche of Southridge High School.

German American presented each student with a $250 scholarship and certificate.