Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, in partnership with Dentons Bingham Greenbaum, is seeking laureate nominations for the 2025 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame.

Nominees should be individuals who have made significant contributions to free enterprise while demonstrating outstanding leadership and serving as inspiring role models for young people. Laureate nominees can either be active/retired, or historical/deceased.

Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame will celebrate the induction of laureates during a breakfast and ceremony in spring, 2025 at the Huntingburg Event Center. The event was created to recognize icons of local commerce and industry. The 10th Annual Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame will recognize individuals for their business excellence, vision, innovations, inspiring leadership, and community service to the greater Dubois County area.

Anyone wishing to nominate a laureate should fill out a Laureate Nomination Form and return it to Carol Meyer, Selection Committee Chair. The form can be found by visiting this web page, contacting Carol Meyer at by phone (812) 639-2500 or by email at cmeyer@greatservus.com, or by contacting Kaitlyn Schrank at Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana by phone at (812) 425-8152, Kaitlyn Schrank. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, October 25th, 2024.

This prestigious occasion also serves as a fundraising event allowing Junior Achievement to provide programs in Dubois County to nearly 4,000 local students focusing on financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Junior Achievement programs give young people the knowledge and skills they need to live a choice-filled life and build thriving communities.