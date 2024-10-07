Todd Rokita, Indiana’s Attorney General, will soon report he has raised for his Indiana Attorney General campaign over $1,050,000 in just the last three months, for the 3rd Quarter.

In addition to his total dollars raised, Rokita’s Committee will also report holding over $2 Million in cash on hand going into the month of October.

Campaign finance reports for the 3rd quarter are due soon at the Secretary of State’s office.

Todd Rokita was elected Attorney General in 2020, receiving the largest number of votes for any statewide candidate in Indiana history.