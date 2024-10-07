Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center now offer access to on-demand, urgent care video visits through its website at https://www.mhhcc.org/schedule-now/ . These video visits provide consultation, diagnosis, and/or treatment for patients of all ages. This service connects patients to healthcare providers who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to treat and diagnose non-emergency medical issues and is available in all 50 states. Plus, if prescriptions are necessary, they can be sent to your pharmacy of choice.

To use the service, patients log on to https://www.mhhcc.org/schedule-now/ and scroll down to access the link titled “On-Demand Urgent Care Video Visit”. Clicking that link will take patients to the Deaconess Health System website with further instructions. Please note: patients will need to log in with a Deaconess MyChart account or create one if they don’t already have one.

For patients wanting an in-person urgent care visit, Memorial Hospital’s Urgent Care Center, located at 507 E. 19th Street in Huntingburg, Indiana, is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, go online to https://www.mhhcc.org/our-services/urgent-care/ or call (812) 683-4717.