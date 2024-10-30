Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering multiple programs during November 2024.

The Hospital’s lactation consultants are offering free walk-in, infant weight checks every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11 AM.

Lactation consults will also be available by appointment if needed and can be contacted at 812-996-0383.

The weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room. You can find the First Level Conference Room by entering the main entrance of the hospital and stopping at the information desk. Signs will be posted directing you to the location across from the outpatient lab.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Ambulance Services is offering a free informational program called “Stop The Bleed®” that focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognizing life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop the bleeding.

The next program will be on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, from 8 to 9 AM in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

This class is free, but pre-registration is required. To pre-register contact Donna McCord, Trauma Services at Memorial Hospital, at 812-996-5715.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center are holding, “Change the Life you Live: Diabetes.” classes, offering the opportunity to achieve optimal health while living with diabetes.

The classes are facilitated by Certified Diabetes Educators who teach participants how to control their diabetes using medication, self-monitoring, nutrition, and physical activity.

A variety of classes are offered beginning with Diabetes Pathways, which is a baseline class for those newly diagnosed with diabetes. Following the completion of Diabetes Pathways, additional classes are offered for a more personalized curriculum.

Pre-registration is required and participants are encouraged to bring a family member or friend. For more information or to register, call 812-996-0521.