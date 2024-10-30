Latest News

Families can get into the holiday spirit with the upcoming Letters to Santa events at the Alexander Schoolhouse, located behind the Jasper Public Library. On Saturdays, November 16 and 23, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., children are invited to write letters to Santa, enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa, and participate in festive crafts.

Before leaving, children can grab a surprise from the Christmas tree and take home a pre-addressed envelope to Santa Claus, Indiana, where letters are sure to receive a special response from Santa’s Workshop.

These events are free to the public and are organized by Jasper Park and Recreation. For additional details, contact (812) 482-5959.

On By Joey Rehl

