The Rotary Club of Dubois County participated in World Polio Day, October 24th by teaming up with McDonald’s in Huntingburg, Ferdinand and the two Jasper locations. Mann Enterprises contributed 20% of their Happy Meal proceeds with a $300 donation to Rotary. Additional donations from local members, provided a grand total of $400 to help eradicate polio worldwide. Every October, Rotary clubs internationally raise funds to reduce polio cases which is a threat to children globally.
Jim McFaul, Service Project Chair for the local Club states, “This is our Club’s first time to actively participate in World Polio Day and having a partner with our local McDonald’s, made it a success. We thank Mann Enterprises for their support of this important project.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.