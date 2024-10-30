Pictured from L-R: Braxton Mann, Director of Administration, Mann Enterprises

Jim McFaul, Service Project Chair, Rotary Club of Dubois County

Kenny Speed, President, Rotary Club of Dubois County

The Rotary Club of Dubois County participated in World Polio Day, October 24th by teaming up with McDonald’s in Huntingburg, Ferdinand and the two Jasper locations. Mann Enterprises contributed 20% of their Happy Meal proceeds with a $300 donation to Rotary. Additional donations from local members, provided a grand total of $400 to help eradicate polio worldwide. Every October, Rotary clubs internationally raise funds to reduce polio cases which is a threat to children globally.

Jim McFaul, Service Project Chair for the local Club states, “This is our Club’s first time to actively participate in World Polio Day and having a partner with our local McDonald’s, made it a success. We thank Mann Enterprises for their support of this important project.”