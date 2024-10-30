Latest News

Sewer Work to Close Walnut Street from 2nd to 3rd Street Starting November 5 Sewer Repairs to Temporarily Close 2nd Street and Walnut Street Intersection Memorial Hospital Offering Multiple Programs in November 2024 Children Invited to Share Holiday Wishes at Letters to Santa Events Rotary Club of Dubois County Donates $400 to Help End World Polio
Pictured from L-R: Braxton Mann, Director of Administration, Mann Enterprises
Jim McFaul, Service Project Chair, Rotary Club of Dubois County
Kenny Speed, President, Rotary Club of Dubois County

The Rotary Club of Dubois County participated in World Polio Day, October 24th  by teaming up with McDonald’s in Huntingburg, Ferdinand and the two Jasper locations.  Mann Enterprises contributed 20% of their Happy Meal proceeds with a $300 donation to Rotary. Additional donations from local members, provided a grand total of $400 to help eradicate polio worldwide. Every October, Rotary clubs internationally raise funds to reduce polio cases which is a threat to children globally.

Jim McFaul, Service Project Chair for the local Club states, “This is our Club’s first time to actively participate in World Polio Day and having a partner with our local McDonald’s, made it a success. We thank Mann Enterprises for their support of this important project.”

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post