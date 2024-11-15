Addison Randolph, a 15-year-old artist from Jasper, Indiana, is making her mark on the music scene with the release of her debut single, “Crossing My Fingers.” The track, recorded in Savannah, Georgia, with the renowned music production company Little Bird Big Sound, highlights Addison’s vocal talent and her ability to connect deeply with listeners through honest and relatable lyrics.

Described as a fresh pop anthem, “Crossing My Fingers” combines themes of resilience and introspection while showcasing Addison’s knack for heartfelt storytelling. This release serves as her official transition from acting to music, following an already impressive career in independent films, television commercials, and theater productions.

Addison’s debut single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting Friday, November 29. Fans can follow her journey on social media, where she shares updates and behind-the-scenes looks at her creative process.

With her passion for the arts and a promising start in the music industry, Addison Randolph is an emerging talent to watch.