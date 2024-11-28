The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a temporary lane closure on westbound I-64 near State Road 62 (Exit 118) in Floyd County.

Starting Monday, December 2, the right lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily for up to four days while crews work to install digital message boards.

The closures are weather-dependent and are designed to support traffic flow improvements. Drivers should use caution in the area and consider alternative routes to avoid delays.