The Crawford County Scavenger Hunt is set to bring holiday cheer on December 7, 2024. Inspired by the “12 Days of Christmas,” this festive event will guide participants through towns in Crawford County, with clues pointing to various businesses. Each clue will highlight a specific location, and the hunt concludes at the Marengo Christmas tree. The tree-lighting ceremony will start at 8 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring an ornament to hang on the tree as they complete the hunt. Those who collect all 12 clues will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of two $100 Walmart gift cards.

For more information, contact 812-267-5432 and get ready to celebrate the season with this exciting community event!