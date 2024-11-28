In a recent post on the Pike County Indiana Historical Society and Museum’s Facebook page, the organization announced the details of its upcoming monthly discussion group. Set for Thursday, December 5th, at 1:00 p.m., this gathering invites anyone interested in the history of Pike County to attend. The meeting will take place at the Pike County History Center, located at 1104 Main Street in Petersburg.

This month’s discussion will focus on “Christmas Past,” with participants encouraged to bring their own memories to share. Whether it’s a cherished holiday photo, an old Christmas card, a favorite gift, or a family heirloom ornament, the meeting promises to be a nostalgic dive into the area’s rich holiday history. Additionally, the group is always eager to hear stories about local homes, businesses, churches, families, farms, and railroads, making it a great opportunity for those with ties to the county’s past to contribute.

The event is open to everyone, and no prior experience or knowledge is required—just a passion for Pike County’s history and a willingness to share memories.

For more information and updates, be sure to follow the Pike County Indiana Historical Society and Museum’s Facebook page.