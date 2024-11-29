Mary Eileen Fritz, 94, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, November 27th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Mary Eileen was born, May 8, 1930 in Indianapolis to Benno and Cecelia (Schaefer) Tretter.

After Cecelia’s passing, Benno would marry Emma Wessel, and together raise Mary Eileen. Mary Eileen married Raymond B. Fritz Sr. on January 2, 1951 in St. Ferdinand Church. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2004. She was a former substitute teacher and also worked at St. Joesph’s Hospital in Huntingburg. Mary Eileen was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Daughter’s of Isabella, and Ferdinand Legion Auxiliary. She was a musician as well as an artist. Mary Eileen was a recipient of the Simon Brute’ Award. She volunteered frequently at St. Ferdinand Church as well as the Sisters of Saint Benedict where she was an Oblate.

Mary Eileen is survived by two sons, Raymond (Ruth) Fritz Jr. of Ferdinand and Fred (Joy) Fritz of St. Henry; two daughters, Margie Harpenau and Pam (Richard) Wollenman, both of Ferdinand; two brothers, Eugene Tretter of Ferdinand and Dennis Tretter of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Mary Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; a great-grandchild, Blaze Robbins, a son in-law Daniel Harpenau and two brothers in infancy.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 2nd at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM and also on Monday at the funeral home from 7-9:30 AM.

In lieu of gifts the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Ferdinand Church, Sisters of Saint Benedict in Ferdinand or Saint Meinrad Archabbey. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com