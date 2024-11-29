Georgina M. Blessinger, age 91, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Jasper, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Tidewell Hospice- Sarasota Hospice House in Florida.

Georgina was born on October 6, 1933, in Jasper, Indiana, to William J. and Mary (Buechlein) Blessinger.

She was a 1951 graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked at Dubois County Bank for 45 years.

She enjoyed traveling, quilting, sewing, gardening, and being with friends and family. She was an accomplished artist and painted many oil pictures.

She is survived by one niece, Regina (Terry) Osborn, Sarasota, Florida; one great-niece, Leigh Ann (Mike) Tesar, two great-great nephews: Trenton and Chase Tesar, one sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Blessinger.

She is preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and Charles Blessinger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Georgina M. Blessinger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. A parish rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dubois Community Foundation, St. Meinrad Archabbey, Precious Blood Endowment Fund of Jasper, or a favorite charity.

