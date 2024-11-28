Marshall Lueken and Tyler Allen were recognized Wednesday evening, November 26, for 10 years of dedicated service to the St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department. They were awarded their IVFA 10-year pins by John “Bull” Smith of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Their decade-long commitment to protecting the community and supporting fire safety was celebrated during the ceremony. Both Lueken and Allen have been instrumental in local fire response efforts, earning praise for their dedication.

The community and fellow firefighters look forward to their continued service for years to come.