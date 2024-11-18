Starting on Tuesday, November 26 at 6 PM EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host weekly Advent Lectio Divina sessions over Zoom. Lectio Divina, (Latin for Divine Reading) is an ancient form of praying with Scripture of listening to the text of the Bible with the “ear of the heart,” to nourish and deepen our relationships with God.

The Sisters invite anyone to join these online Advent Lectio Sessions, whether they are new to this way of prayer or familiar with it. These sessions will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, November 26th, and Thursdays, December 5th, 12th, and 19th from 6 to 7 PM. Each session will be led by trained facilitators familiar with the practice of Lectio Divina.

Registration is required and can be made at thedome.org/advent-lectio-sessions. After registration is completed, participants will be sent a link for the next session as well as a copy of the text for that Sunday’s Gospel.