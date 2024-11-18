The Celebration Singers have announced they will be performing at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, from 3 to 4 PM. This concert will include both Sacred and Secular Christmas music selections and are free and open to the public.

While there is no admission charge; free-will donations will be accepted at the end of the performances to help cover the non-profit choir’s expenses.

The Celebration Singers, an all-volunteer community choir, features approximately 60 singers from Dubois, Spencer, and Pike Counties. Additional information about the choir is available at celebrationsingers.org and at facebook.com/TheCelebrationSingers.