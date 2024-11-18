George “Alvin” “Smiley” Ingle, 48, of English, Indiana passed away on Sunday November 17, 2024, at Paoli Health and Living.

He was born on August 2, 1976, to Marvin and Marjorie (Morgan) Ingle in English, Indiana.

Alvin is preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Ingle, and his grandparents.

He is survived by his parents, Marvin and Marjorie, his brothers, Melvin Ingle, Russell (Michelle) Ingle, his nephews, R.J Ingle, Dustin Ingle, Brandon Ingle, Caleb Ingle, his nieces, Alyssa Fullen, and Autumn Grissom, and several great – nieces and great- nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M until the time of service. Burial will follow in Mather’s Chapel Cemetery in English, Indiana.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmangreenfuneralhomes.comDenbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana is honored to serve the family of George Alvin Ingle