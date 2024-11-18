On the night of Saturday, November 16th, 2024, Officers with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland City Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of South Dongola Road to serve an Arson Warrant on 45-year-old, David Schatz, of Decker.

Upon arriving, officers observed Mr. Schatz inside the residence, knocked on the door, and were given access inside by a female subject who answered the door. Officers then entered and placed Mr. Schatz into custody after a brief struggle.

Initial investigation at the scene revealed there was a valid court order restricting Schatz from contacting the female subject. Once the investigation was concluded, Schatz was transported to the Gibson County Jail, where he was charged with the Arson Warrant, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Invasion of Privacy.