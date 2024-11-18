Lee Ann Roll, RN (Registered Nurse) at Willowdale Village, was among 99 employees from across the state of Indiana who were honored with the American Senior Communities (ASC) Quest for Excellence award for outstanding achievement. The annual awards banquet and ceremony, now in its 24th year, took place on November 14th, 2024, at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

With nearly 11,000 ASC employees statewide, a Quest for Excellence award is a coveted achievement. Through nominations by peers, residents, and families, only one winner from each location is chosen for recognition, spotlighting the best and brightest in their roles.

The award distinguishes employees who embrace the CARE principles; an aptly named acronym that stands for Compassion, Accountability, Relationships, and Excellence. Honorees are those who consistently make contributions through genuine compassion, strong teamwork, notable accountability, an understanding of the importance of building relationships, and an overarching drive to achieve excellence in their work.

American Senior Communities CEO, Steve Van Camp addressed the honorees, saying, “A Quest for Excellence winner is more than a good employee…more than a great employee. It is a special person who is a role model and an inspiration. It is someone who strives every day to do all they can to improve the health and well-being of residents, to be a trustworthy and dependable teammate, to nurture meaningful relationships, and to be a beacon of kindness and compassion, all in addition to displaying exceptional skills in their role. This describes all of you being honored tonight. Congratulations and a heartfelt thank you for all you do.”