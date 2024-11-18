The Dubois County Council met Monday afternoon at Jasper City Hall. Here is some of what was discussed.

Tammy Humbert from the Dubois County Emergency Management agency appeared before the Council on behalf of the security committee to see about metal detectors and handheld scanners for the Courthouse. Humbert was requesting just over $34, 600 for this security measure. Councilman Mike Kluesner raised questions about who’s inventory this would go under, the County Sheriff or the Courthouse Security, to which Humber replied she believed it would be the responsibility of the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office since the Courthouse Security team reported directly to the DCSO. Humbert did report some figures from different contractors and companies as she stated she was passionate about this security project because she believed this should have happened a “long time ago.” Humbert reiterated something stated in the previous Council meeting from October that she had tried to get grants for Courthouse Security but they were denied. The Council approved the motion to pay for the security upgrades. Humbert did mention there were additional security items they needed but it could wait until 2025 to be brought before the Council.

Wyatt Madden the Director of the Dubois County Community Corrections came before the Council for some appropriation transfers from the Misdemeanant Fund in the amount of $5271.31 which Madden stated should get them through the end of 2024. The Council approved the transfer of funds. Madden told the Council he is also requesting two additional employees for the nightshift at the jail. Madden stated that over the past couple of years they’ve had high turnover and a large percent of the night shift had been covered by day shift and 2nd shift. Madden stated that with these two potential new employees, this would alleviate stress and the cost of paying out overtime for guys working to extend beyond the normal coverage. The Council noted they would discuss this further at the January meeting.

Brent Wendholt, an engineer for the Dubois County Highway Department, came before the council with a letter of support for a Highway Safety Improvement Program or HSIP to improve some of the county’s bridges. Wendholt stated that Dubois County has 166 bridges and they can’t get them all at one time. The grant application is set to cover an estimated $4.3 million in project costs, with the county contributing $439,000. In line with federal grant requirements, the state will handle the construction expenses. As part of Dubois County’s plan to upgrade 60 bridges and install new railings, state funding will cover 90% of the construction costs. Regarding the upcoming highway bridge inspection, Wendholt mentioned that the department is currently evaluating potential service providers and will select a contractor in the next few weeks. Essentially, Wendholt was asking for the Council’s support to pay their portion but the state would reimburse Dubois County down the line. Kluesner stated its large numbers for the County to look at but with a 90/10 split it was easier to manage. Construction could begin by 2028 according to Wendholt. The Council approved the letter, giving Wendholt and the County Highway Department their full support.

Several additional appropriations were discussed, the biggest for the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office. This was in regards to October’s meeting where Sheriff Kleinhelter requested an additional $100K to get to the end of the year. They also discussed the Cum Cap that Kleinhelter brought up last meeting about the police cruisers needing equipment. The Dubois County Council approved all appropriations that were discussed during the meeting.

Discussion was then heard about Courthouse Temperature Control. The current climate system at the courthouse is a 60 year old plus system. Mike Kluesner stated they’re looking at more advanced and controlled systems that would be more energy efficient. Discussion was held between Council members about how with the currency system it might be freezing in one portion of the Courthouse and extremely warm in another. It was stated that several offices in the building alternate between running heaters and fans to try and offset the old system. The Council agreed to look into bids and see what the cost of a new control system would be.

One final piece of business discussed was setting the Council meeting dates for 2025. All dates were set. You can view the meeting dates on the public calendar at the Dubois County Government’s website beginning in January.

The public comment portion of the meeting was then opened up by the Council but with no comments from the spectators the meeting was adjourned.