The Chrisney Parks Board is inviting the community to enjoy a BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Gas Station located at the corner of Main and Chestnut in Chrisney.

Dinners will be available until they sell out, so residents are encouraged to arrive early. Each $12 carryout meal includes a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, and creek fries. All proceeds will benefit the Chrisney Parks Board, helping support local recreational spaces and initiatives.

Mark your calendars for a delicious way to support community parks and enjoy a fall BBQ treat!