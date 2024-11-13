Latest News

Old National Launches Financial Education Podcast and Video Series Dubois Library Announces December 2024 Events List Firewood Cutting for Home Use Now Available at Lincoln State Park Abbey Caskets to Host “Service of the Longest Night” for Those Facing Grief During the Holidays Chrisney Parks Board to Host BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner Fundraiser

The Chrisney Parks Board is inviting the community to enjoy a BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Gas Station located at the corner of Main and Chestnut in Chrisney.

Dinners will be available until they sell out, so residents are encouraged to arrive early. Each $12 carryout meal includes a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, and creek fries. All proceeds will benefit the Chrisney Parks Board, helping support local recreational spaces and initiatives.

Mark your calendars for a delicious way to support community parks and enjoy a fall BBQ treat!

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post