Crawford County High School is celebrating an exciting milestone with the recent election of Ashlyn Hoy as Vice President of Community Service for the Southern Indiana Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) region. In this inaugural year of the JAG program at Crawford County, Ashlyn stood out among her peers, earning her position through a self-written summary and a vote by students from high schools across the region. She now holds a regional leadership role, and Ashlyn serves as the Vice President of Community Service for her school’s JAG chapter, a testament to her dedication and leadership.

The JAG program, introduced to Crawford County High School this year, is part of a state-based, national initiative supporting high school students facing challenging life circumstances. With a strong focus on building resilience and workforce readiness, JAG equips students with essential employability skills and offers pathways to post-secondary education and career opportunities. Students in the program benefit from mentoring during high school and ongoing support for one year post-graduation. This structure has helped Indiana’s JAG program maintain a graduation rate of around 95 percent.

The JAG program, funded through grants by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, is widely recognized for its impact. It encourages students to pursue higher education and explore career opportunities that align with their goals.

Congratulations, Ashlyn, on this remarkable achievement! Your commitment to Crawford County and the JAG program is truly inspiring.