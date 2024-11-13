Abbey Caskets, a ministry of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 6 p.m. Central Time. The service will take place in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House and Retreat Center Chapel in St. Meinrad, Indiana.

The holiday season can be a challenging time for many, as feelings of grief and loss are often amplified. For those struggling with the absence of loved ones, the usual festive traditions and bright lights can serve as painful reminders, making it difficult to celebrate.

Fr. Adrian Burke, OSB, will lead the service, offering prayers and Scripture readings to support those who are mourning or experiencing hardship during Christmas. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be recorded and later shared on Abbey Caskets’ website.

All are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be provided following the service. While an RSVP is appreciated for planning purposes, it is not required. For more information, individuals can contact Abbey Caskets at info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380.

Parking for the event is available in the Guest House parking lot.