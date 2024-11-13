Lincoln State Park is offering the public the opportunity to cut and remove select downed trees for firewood through February 28. These trees, which have fallen naturally or been dropped by park staff, are located along roadsides and in public areas, including campsites and picnic spots.

A permit is required for each load, which costs $10 for one pickup-truck load, defined as an 8-foot standard truck bed without modifications. Proceeds from permit sales will support resource management and restoration projects within the park, such as replanting trees in campgrounds and public areas.

Permits can be obtained at the Lincoln State Park office between 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. Firewood cutting is allowed during the same hours and is restricted to personal use only; reselling the wood is prohibited.

For further details, interested individuals can contact the park at 812-937-4710 or visit Lincoln State Park at 15476 County Road 300 E., Lincoln City, Indiana.