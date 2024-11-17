On Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, ISP troopers were informed that 41-year-old, Kevin Henning, of Kentucky, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Kentucky, and was currently living with, 31-year-old, Letisha Cook, in Grandview, Indiana.

On Thursday, November 14th, troopers were advised that a vehicle belonging to Cook was spotted in Jasper and Henning may be driving. A short time later, the vehicle was located in the Jasper Wal-Mart parking lot. Officers made contact with a subject inside the vehicle, 29-year-old, Michael Bickett, of Kentucky, and found Henning was not located at the scene. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 72 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 61 grams of suspected marijuana were located. Henning was arrested without incident and transported to the Dubois County Jail where he is being held on bond.

A few hours after arresting Bickett, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office observed Henning exit the residence belonging to Cook and get into a vehicle. Officers made a traffic stop on State Road 66 in Grandview, ordering the passenger Henning, and the driver Cook, to exit the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle suspected methamphetamine was located. Both Henning and Cook were arrested without incident.

During the investigation, officers gathered more information and applied for a search warrant for Cook’s residence. A warrant was issued and during a search of the residence, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were located. Henning and Cook are being held on bond in the Spencer County Jail.

The charges the three arrested are facing are as follows:

Michael Bickett, 29, Kentucky. Dealing Methamphetamine Possession of Methamphetamine Dealing Marijuana Possession of Marijuana Possession of Paraphernalia Maintaining a Common Nuisance



Kevin Henning, 41, Kentucky. Parole and Kentucky Warrants Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Marijuana Possession of Paraphernalia

