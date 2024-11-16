Glen R. Schepers, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:28 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Glen was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 5, 1949, to Albert J. and Bernice (Theile) Schepers. He married Donna Lynn Waugh on July 19, 1975, at St. Raphaels Catholic Church in Dubois.

Glen was a graduate from Dubois High School. He studied neurophysiology and received his Doctorate in Dentistry at Indiana University.

The entirety of his dental practice was in Ferdinand, Indiana.

He traveled around the world with his wife, friends, and family. He was an avid gardener, golfer, and fisherman. He was an amateur photographer. He built furniture and was a craftsman. He played guitar and had a love of music. He could be found playing guitar for Mass at Precious Blood. He was generous and was always helping others.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, a Charter Member of Ferdinand Kiwanis, and a backstage hand for Jasper Community Arts.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Schepers, Jasper; son, Christopher Schepers, Broomfield, Colorado; three sisters: Becky (Doug) Schanding, Karen (Kent) Hayden, and Kim (Ron) Pfaff, one brother, Doug Schepers and companion Lori and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Glen R. Schepers will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. (service time) at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Monastery of Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, or the Ferdinand Kiwanis.

