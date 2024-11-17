Ronald D. Roby, 69, of Marengo, Indiana passed away peacefully Saturday, November 16, 2024, at Paoli Health and Living with his family by his side.

He was born March 11th, 1955 in Marengo, Indiana to the late William Wilson and Mabel (Atkins) Roby of Marengo.

Ronald was a Saw Mill Laborer and a Lawnmowing Perfectionist. He put more miles on a Murray Lawnmower than most people put on a car. Ronald loved to tinker and fix lawnmowers, mopeds, and small engines and spend time with his family. He was a small-town celebrity; most know him for riding his moped or lawnmowers around the town with his shirt unbuttoned and blowing in the wind. He often won the town Christmas decorating contest. He will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Wilson and Mabel Roby, and siblings, Betty, Billy, Donnie Roby, and Shirley Hanover. Honorary parents Billie and Thelma VanMetre.

Ronald is survived by his children, Charlotte (Terry) St. Clair, Karen (Boo) Roby, Rhonda Montgomery, Karla (Chuck) Dearborn, Ronald (Mishelle) Roby, Sheila (Brian) Montgomery, Donnie Roby, Martha (Brian) Stonecipher, Brian (Samantha) Roby, Douglas (Britney) Roby, his grandchildren, William (Janessa) Canfield, Bret, Destiny (Chase Lang), Branden, Brylon, Ashton, Kaylee Montgomery, Brandon, Emmie, Lilly, Billie, Sophia and Alivia Roby, Adrian, Kameron, Aiden, Kaden Stonecipher, Honorary granddaughter Shelly Goldman, his great-grandchildren, Louis, Athena, Maliyah, James Canfield, Mazikeen Spurlock, Miriam Montgomery, Honorary Great-grandchildren Atlas Rodgers, Ryleigh Nicolas, Winnie Wright, Zadynn Southern, and several nieces and nephews. Honorary sisters Debra (Gary) Blank, and Marilyn Brown, and a special friend Linda Dearborn.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana. A Funeral Service will begin at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Dillman – Green Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Cox to officiate.

Cremation will follow according to his wishes. Burial will follow at a later date at Marengo Cemetery.

