The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking nominations of passionate outdoor recreation enthusiasts to serve on the Indiana Trails Advisory Board (TAB). The openings are for representatives of the following trail-user groups: all-terrain vehicle users, equestrians, four-wheel-drive users, pedestrians, and snowmobile users.

Nominees should be involved with a regional or statewide organization, club, or association related to the trail-user group they would represent. Selected board members would serve a three-year term starting March 2025 and attend quarterly meetings at varying locations around the state. TAB meetings are in-person and occur on the first Thursday of March, June, September, and December at 3 PM local time.

In addition to the meetings, optional activities are often planned, presenting members an opportunity to learn of and participate in other outdoor recreational activities, explore newly opened trails or facilities, or hear presentations from parks departments and municipalities on their outdoor recreation initiatives and programs.

The 15-member voluntary TAB is an essential part of the state’s trail system, acting as an advisory board to the DNR and providing recommendations on trail issues throughout the state. Members are also encouraged to report on any news from their user groups to the board as well as share pertinent trail information with their constituents.

Nominations will be accepted by the DNR Division of State Parks from December 1st through 30th. To learn more about the TAB and nomination information, visit dnr.IN.gov/state-parks/recreation/trails/indiana-trails-advisory-board/trails-advisory-board-members/trails-advisory-board-nominations-and-appointments/.