Linda S. Troxler, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:58 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2024, surrounded by family at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Linda was born in Evansville, Indiana, on August 7, 1938, to the late Howard and Henrietta (Hironimus) Parker. She married her husband of 61 years, James E. “Woody” Troxler on February 21, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Evansville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2019.

She was a graduate of Winslow High School.

She was a homemaker her entire married life, raising her four children in the Holy Family area of Jasper, Indiana. They were blessed to have her undivided attention all those years. Her husband Woody traveled quite a bit, so it was up to her to rule the roost. She was the absolute best Mom around.

Linda loved spending time with her grandkids and friends, traveling, listening to music, reading, and playing cards.

Linda was a member of Psi Iota Psi for many years. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ since 1964, where she sang in the choir.

Linda was raised in Winslow, Indiana, where her father was the local pharmacist and owned the Parker Rexall Drug store, which had a genuine soda fountain. Her children have many fond memories of cherry phosphates, toasted cheese sandwiches and unlimited comic books to read.

She is survived by four children, John Troxler, Jasper, IN, Julie (John) Plowman, Colleyville, TX, Nancy (Michael) Hotze, Jasper, IN, Steve (Angie) Troxler, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Karen Parker, Newburgh, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents are two brothers, Howard “Bud” Parker and James “Jim” Parker.

A funeral service for Linda S. Troxler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Trinity United Church of Christ, in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Pastor Mark McDaniel will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or to a favorite charity.

