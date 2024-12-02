Latest News

The final week for Huntingburg’s city-wide leaf pick-up is December 9-13. Residents who need their leaves collected should call City Hall at (812)683-2211 to provide their address.

Leaves must be collected and placed in the curb line in order for the equipment to reach them. Please keep limbs and sticks out of leaf piles, and refrain from placing leaves near parked cars and away from storm sewer inlets to ensure drains are not clogged during rain events. 

If you’d rather take care of it yourself or need to dispose of leaves after the city-wide pick-up ends, you’re welcome to bring your leaves to the limb yard during its opening hours, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., daily. When dropping off leaves, please remember to empty your bags and take them home with you.

For more information, please contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812) 683-2211. 

