SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), the bank holding company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has announced the retirement of CEO Jamie R. Shinabarger, set for December 31st, 2024.

Prior to joining Springs Valley in 2008, Jamie was president and CEO of Hicksville Building, Loan & Savings Bank in Ohio, where he spent the bulk of his career (1986-2007). Jamie began his career in 1980 as an ag loan officer and appraiser with the Federal Land Bank of Bryan, Ohio, then served as a loan asset specialist with the consolidated Farm Credit Services of Defiance, Ohio (1980-1986).

Shinabarger has served on various regional boards and executive committees including Dubois Strong and Radius Indiana and is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Jasper and Junior Achievement. He is also a member of the Indiana Bankers Association 40-Year Club and received the prestigious honor as a Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Eric Holcomb in August 2023.

Shinabarger will remain on the Board of Directors at Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company after his retirement as CEO.

Jamie and his wife, Catherine (“Sam”) recently moved to 20 acres near Grandview, IN, where they enjoy the “great outdoors” and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

To celebrate Jamie’s accomplishments and to wish him well as he enters a new phase in his life, Springs Valley will host an Open House at the 1500 Jasper Main Street Banking Center on December 19th, 2024, from 2 to 4 PM.