Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Board of Directors announced multiple awards directed at improving housing stability for Hoosiers.

The Board allocated $2,256,800 to help operate shelters and provide essential services to shelter residents, $110,000 to allow qualified agencies to provide services and case management to people experiencing homelessness, and $1,401,846.80 to rapidly re-house individuals and families by providing short-term to medium-term rental assistance, financial assistance and funds to help prevent individuals and families from becoming homeless.

To ensure children may be cared for in their homes or in the homes of relatives, IHCDA has awarded $3,978,639.50 to 14 Indiana non-profits for homelessness prevention. These nonprofits can provide housing location and stabilization services and short-term rental and utility assistance to eligible families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. Since June 2024, these funds have assisted over 178 families across the state in securing stable housing or remaining housed in their current units.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, people who have been incarcerated experience homelessness at a rate almost seven times higher than the general population. IHCDA allocated $1,290,713.32 to provide direct rental assistance to low-income households with a history of incarceration, increasing housing affordability, stability, and choice for this population. The funds were awarded to five non-profit organizations for distribution in their areas of service.

IHCDA awarded additional funds to ensure households with criminal justice involvement are offered or connected to a comprehensive set of supportive services that promote long-term housing stability. Eligible supportive services include case management, substance use, and mental health treatment, employment assistance and job training, and other services needed to support the population. IHCDA awarded $400,000.00 to four organizations to meet those needs.

For agendas, approved meeting minutes, and recordings of IHCDA Board meetings, visit in.gov/ihcda/about-us/board-of-directors/.