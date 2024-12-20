Dubois County CARES is bringing national speaker and author Jessica Lahey to Dubois County in February.

As a recovery and prevention coach, teacher, and mother of two, Lahey will present “Find Out What Your Kids Already Know: Raising Kids in a Substance-Glamorizing World” for adults on Thursday, February 6th, at 7 PM, at the Jasper Arts Center, located at 951 College Ave. Her talk will be followed by a question-and-answer session and her books will be available for purchase and signing.

During her visit to Dubois County, she will also be speaking to the county’s seventh-graders during the school day on February 7th.

Lahey will speak about the science of learning, motivation, engagement, and substance abuse prevention, all in service to the belief that adults have the power to help kids become more autonomous, competent, connected, and fulfilled.

She has written two books: “The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed,” a New York Times bestseller, and “The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence.”

Lahey offers concrete, practical scripts kids can use to refuse substances while saving face in social situations and adults can use to open up discussions about substance use with the kids in their lives. She helps kids and adults communicate more effectively by giving both groups language to make conversations easier. Most importantly, she helps kids find the strength to believe that they are good enough, that they deserve to take up space in this world and be loved for who they are and not just who the adults in their lives wish they were.

Lahey’s appearance in Dubois County is in part thanks to a grant from the Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council.