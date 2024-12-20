Joan J. Pritt, age 89, of Velpen, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at her home.

She was born on February 13, 1935, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Odie and Edith Underwood. She married Gus Pritt on June 28, 1977, in North Carolina. Joan had been a member of Zion’s Hill Church until its closing and then attended Huntingburg Outreach Ministries Church. She enjoyed crocheting and canning and loved being with her grandchildren. She was an animal lover and liked raising chickens.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gus; a daughter, Kimberly Braunecker; a son, Alfred Braunecker, Sr.; and brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Judy Lancaster of Velpen, Michael Braunecker of Velpen, Patricia (James) Cantu of Loreno, Texas, Justin (Tracy) Braunecker of Winslow; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Joan Pritt will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, December 23, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Zion’s Hill Cemetery in Velpen, Indiana. Pastor Gene Marcum will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 22; and also from 9:00-10:00 a.m., on Monday, the morning of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com