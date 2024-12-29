Ardella C. Pieper, age 96 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Ardella was born in Celestine, Indiana on January 18, 1928 to Leo B. and Margaret A. (Nordhoff) Eckert. She married Alex H. Pieper on June 2, 195,6 in St. Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 12, 1998.

Ardella was a homemaker and had also worked for Denu Brothers Farm in Dubois and Sara Lee in Dubois.

She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Parish, where she helped with the bereavement meal committee, and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Mehringer (Wayne), Dubois, and Angela Larson (Brandon), Hebron, KY; one son, John Pieper (Trisha), Fallbrook, CA; and three grandchildren, Whitney Mehringer, Logan Mehringer, and Dane Larson.

Preceding her in death beside her husband were her parents, four sisters: Marie Brosmer, Dorothy Schepers, Rita Schroering, and Frieda Eckert, and one brother, Victor Eckert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ardella C. Pieper will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2024, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time on Monday, December 30, 2024 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Parish or a favorite charity.

