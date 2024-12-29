Paul A. Kluesner, age 63 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away on December 24, 2024, in Celestine, Indiana.

Paul was born in Jasper, Indiana on January 27, 1961, to Albert and Marcella (Fromme) Kluesner.

Paul worked in construction until he retired.

He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Parish – St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Paul enjoyed gardening, playing cards, telling tall tales around the campfire, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Jesse A. Kluesner, French Lick, three brothers: Marvin Kluesner, Roger Kluesner (Debbie), and Herman Kluesner (Lynn), all of Dubois, four sisters: Carol Gutgsell (Donald), Dubois, Mary Jane Flinn, Dubois, Susie Schilling (Tom), St. Henry, and Nancy Kluesner, Jasper, and his friend Marcia Kuntz, Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers Danny and James “Jim” Kluesner, brother-in-law, Tom Flinn and Danny Klingle, and sister-in-law Donna Kluesner.

A Celebration of Life for Paul A. Kluesner will be held at a later date.

