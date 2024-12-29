Janet (Schelstraete) Lifke, 83, of Santa Claus, passed away peacefully on December 24 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Ind. Janet was born on June 28, 1941, in Mishawaka, Ind., to Oscar and Esther Schelstraete. She was united in marriage to James Lifke on August 17, 196,3 at St. Joseph Church in Mishawaka.

Janet graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1959, attended Ball State University, earned her realtor’s license, and later continued her education at the University of Southern Indiana, where she graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. Janet enjoyed a long teaching career at Chrisney Elementary School, touching the lives of many students.

Janet was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Nicholas Church. She served in many ministries, including, but not limited to, volunteering on the cemetery board, angel tree coordinator, Religion teacher, and taking Communion to the homebound. In 2015, when St. Nicholas Church was renamed, it was Janet’s suggestion of St. Francis of Assisi Parish that was adopted. Her faith was an anchor in her life, and she inspired others to serve and love the Lord.

An avid Notre Dame fan, Janet loved being a season ticket holder to the Irish football games for many years. She, and her husband Jim, were well known for their festive tailgating events with family and friends. She enjoyed her card clubs, reading, traveling to such places as Italy, Ireland, Germany, and Egypt, and baking, especially her cherished “Grammy” cookies. While Janet had many joys in her life, she was most proud of her family and adored her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Jill (Tom) Ellis of Brentwood, Tenn., Janice (Brian) Witherow of Huron, Ohio and Steve (Pam) Lifke of Akron, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Laura (Ellis) Herman (Andrew), Emily (Ellis) Fisher (John), Caroline Ellis, Matthew Witherow, Allison Witherow, Claire Lifke and Evan Lifke; and two great-grandchildren, Wren Herman and Hank Herman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Esther Schelstraete, her infant sister, Janice Schelstraete, her sister Mary Ann Schelstraete, and her husband of 55 years, Jim.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Santa Claus from 10-11 a.m. Central time on Saturday, January 11. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Central time following visitation. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery. All are invited to share fellowship and a celebration of Janet’s life from noon to 2 p.m. in the gathering space at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish