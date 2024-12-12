Davis A. Schitter, age 89 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Davis was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 9, 1935 to Sylvester and Leona (Eckert) Schitter. He married Janet Louise Jahn on June 18, 1959 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the Jasper American Legion Post #147

Davis retired from Indiana Furniture after 30 plus years of service, where he primarily worked as a lumber inspector. After retirement, he mowed for Jasper Parks and Recreation.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, where he served in church choir. He was also a member of the Ireland Knights of Columbus, where he served as a past Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Ireland Sportsman’s Club.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, playing horseshoes, playing cards, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife: Janet Schitter of Ireland, one son: Gregory Scheeter (Cheryl), Kendall, Wisconsin, two daughters: Marian Stork (Howard) of Jasper, and Mona Seifert of Jasper, seven grandchildren: Luke and Nathan Scheeter, Audrey Anderson, Andy Stork, Amy Stork, Bailee Jacob, and Mariah Seifert, two great grandchildren, and one on the way, and one sister-in-law, Mary Schitter, Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and three brothers: Levienes, Kenny, and Melvin Schitter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Davis A. Schitter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Mary Catholic Church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Dubois County Special Olympics, or to a favorite charity.

