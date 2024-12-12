Theresa Ann Lautner, 67, of New Boston, passed away on December 12, 2024, at her home.

She was born on May 1, 1957, to Robert and Norma (Buening) Childress Sr. in Huntingburg, IN. Theresa was a 1975 graduate of Southridge High School. She married Daniel L. Lautner on August 9, 1980, and they shared 43 years together before his passing in May of 2023.

Theresa worked for 35 years at the Saint Meinrad Archabbey until she retired in August of 2023. She was also a jailer for the Spencer County Sheriffs Dept. for many years. Theresa was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in St. Henry and the New Boston Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and loved her farm animals and her family.

She is survived by her mother, Norma Childress of St. Henry; siblings, Suzy (Dale) Conen of New Boston, Mary (Curt) Acuff of French Lick, Cathy “Chatty” (Kevin) Bolte of Ferdinand, Rebecca (Dale) McNeely of Huntingburg, and Robert Jr. “ Chili” (Cheryl) Childress of Ferdinand; along with 20 nieces and nephews.

Preceding Theresa in death was her husband, Daniel Lautner; her father, Robert Childress Sr.; a niece, Sarah; and her mother and father-in-law, Rudolph and Clara Lautner.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am CST on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home, Fr. Julian Peters will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Evanston, IN.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm CST on Friday, December 13, 2024, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm, and then from 8:00 am to service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center at Jasper Memorial Hospital or the New Boston Volunteer Fire Dept.

